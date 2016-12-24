Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Earns two assists in another win
Foligno notched two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 2-1 win against the Canadiens.
Foligno has joined the party during the Blue Jackets' unstoppable streak, totaling seven points in the last 10. The 29-year-old even missed two games with the flu, hindering his chance at equaling or surpassing November's 11-point month. While the numbers aren't eye popping, the top six of Columbus is rolling, allowing each forward to stick in the starting conversation.
