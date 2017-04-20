Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Late scratch Thursday

Foligno will not play Thursday night's Game 5 in Pittsburgh due to a lower-body injury.

There was no indication prior to warmups that Foligno was dealing with any sort of ailment, so it's quite shocking to see him get scratched so close to puck drop. Scott Hartnell will replace Foligno in the lineup for the crucial playoff game.

