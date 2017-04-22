Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: More details surface on injured foot

Foligno couldn't even get his injured foot in his skate boot for Game 5 against the Penguins on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Between this injury and struggling to a minus-5 rating, the American winger had a forgettable series that culminated in a quick playoff exit for the Blue Jackets. Columbus even took an overtime loss when Foligno notched a pair of assists in Game 3. It'll be interesting to see how quickly he can recover from this malady in the offseason. During the regular season, the 10th-year skater fashioned 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 79 games for fourth place on his own team.