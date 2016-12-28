Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots game-winning goal

Foligno scored the game-winning goal on the power play during Tuesday's 4-3 win against Boston.

Foligno has played assist-man as of late, earning five helpers in four contests coming into Tuesday's matchup. After scoring seven times in November, the 29-year-old now sits at three in the month (two game-winners), taking a slight step back, but still contributing in the scoresheet. It's wise to keep taking advantage of Columbus' hot streak.

