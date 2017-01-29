Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Power-play dynamo

Foligno has had an impressive season heading into the All-Star break, notching 17 goals and 22 assists in 46 games. Eighteen of those points have come on the power play.

Foligno had some bad shooting luck last season, so some may have forgotten that just two seasons ago he notched 31 goals with the Blue Jackets. He also had 26 power-play points that season. This year, he's averaged 25 more seconds on the power play than in that breakout year, so there's no reason to believe he can't keep up this torrid pace.