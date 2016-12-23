Bjorkstrand was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

The Blue Jackets opted to recall defenseman Dalton Prout from a conditioning assignment, leaving Bjorkstrand with the short straw and a trip back to the minors. Cam Atkinson also made a speedy recovery from a foot injury, which didn't help the talented Dane stick around for the final game before Christmas break. Bjorkstrand has picked up one assist in five NHL games this season, and figures to make a big splash in fantasy pools in the coming years.