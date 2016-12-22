Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Recalled from AHL Cleveland
Bjorkstrand was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Cam Atkinson was in a walking boot after blocking a shot in Tuesday's game, and his availability for games Thursday and Friday is up in the air, prompting the Blue Jackets to add a little depth up front. Bjorkstrand has 10 goals and 14 points in 20 games for Cleveland this season, but just one assist in five games with the big club.
