The Blue Jackets recalled Bjorkstrand from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Bjorkstrand's promotion indicates Columbus will likely be without forwards Josh Anderson (concussion) and David Clarkson (back) for Thursday's game against the Canucks. The 21-year-old winger has been pretty productive in the minors this season, notching 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 35 games with AHL Cleveland. He'll likely slot into a bottom-six role if he cracks the lineup against Vancouver.