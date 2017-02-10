The Blue Jackets assigned Bjorkstrand to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Bjorkstrand was recalled on an emergency basis Wednesday in case Josh Anderson (concussion) wasn't able to play Thursday against Vancouver. Anderson was ultimately available for Thursday's contest, so Bjorkstrand didn't crack the lineup during his brief stay with the big club. The Danish winger could be back with the Blue Jackets later this season if and when the team is once again in need of reinforcements up front due to injury.