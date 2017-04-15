The Blue Jackets assigned Dansk to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets recalled Anton Forsberg in a corresponding move Saturday, so he'll serve as the team's emergency netminder going forward. Dansk will likely remain in the minors for the rest of the 2016-17 campaign.

