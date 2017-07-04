Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Ineligible to begin season in AHL
Dubois must return to the QMJHL this season if he doesn't crack the Blue Jackets' roster out of training camp, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The NHL and CHL (the junior system that includes the QMJHL, OHL and WHL) have a long-standing agreement that any player under 20 who's already on a CHL roster won't be sent to the minor leagues. Dubois came to life last season after a trade to Blainville-Boisbriand, scoring 15 goals and 37 points in 28 games, but the 2016 third overall pick will still be 19 until next summer so an AHL assignment in 2017-18 isn't an option if he doesn't win a spot in Columbus.
