Murray posted two assists along with three shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

He came in with just five assists scattered over 37 games this season, so this was a rather out-of-nowhere performance for Murray, who's seen a big drop in his usage compared to last year. The 23-year-old blueliner showed plenty of potential in juniors and was the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, but the injuries he suffered through in the past seem to have adversely affected his offensive development. There's still time for him to develop that side of his game, but don't count on it to happen this year.