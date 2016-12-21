Murray extended his scoreless streak to nine games in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

He's finding ways to contribute, blocking 21 shots over the course of the Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak, but Murray is on pace for the worst offensive season of his young career with just three assists through 25 contests. The 2012 second overall pick has lost his spot on the power play to Zach Werenski and Seth Jones, so unless coach John Tortortella decides to shake things up (unlikely, given that the Jackets have the league's best power-play unit), Murray's fantasy value will remain very low.