Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Remains out Thursday
Murray (hand) will not return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Murray hasn't played since March 11, so it seems increasingly unlikely that he will return in time to make an impact in the postseason. If the blueliner can get back, he may not be able to bounce Gabriel Carlsson for the game-day lineup, considering Murray would be trying to shake off 19 games worth of rust.
