Murray (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Despite being described as day-to-day, Murray will miss his 17th consecutive contest. When healthy, the defenseman is averaging 18:20 of ice time per game, which includes 1:52 on the penalty kill where his absence will likely be felt the most. During Game 1, the Pens converted on one of their three power-play opportunities and will look to capitalize further with Murray out of the lineup.

