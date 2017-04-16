Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Will miss Game 3
Murray (hand) will not play in Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Penguins, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Murray hasn't dressed since mid March due to a broken hand, but has been operating under a day-to-day label recently. The blueliner's return would certainly be a welcoming sight for the Jackets, but it won't come in Game 3. He may be running out of chances to do so, as Columbus fell behind 2-0 in both playoff contests so far. His next chance to return arrives Tuesday in Game 4.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Remains sidelined for Game 2•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Receives day-to-day label•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Unlikely to return by start of playoffs•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Undergoes surgery Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Sidelined 4-6 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Undergoing tests Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...