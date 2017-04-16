Murray (hand) will not play in Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Penguins, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray hasn't dressed since mid March due to a broken hand, but has been operating under a day-to-day label recently. The blueliner's return would certainly be a welcoming sight for the Jackets, but it won't come in Game 3. He may be running out of chances to do so, as Columbus fell behind 2-0 in both playoff contests so far. His next chance to return arrives Tuesday in Game 4.