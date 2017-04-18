Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Won't play in Game 4
Murray (hand) will not be available for Tuesday's Game 4 versus Pittsburgh.
Murray has been sidelined for the Blue Jackets' past 18 contests and does not appear any closer to getting back on the ice. The 23-year-old would likely provide a boost to a Columbus blue line that will be without rookie sensation Zach Werenski (face), who is done for the year. Until Murray is cleared to play, Kyle Quincey will likely slot into the third pairing alongside Markus Nutivaara.
