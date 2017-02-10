Gagner hasn't scored a goal in 21 games dating back to Dec. 23.

Gagner hasn't completely fallen off the map -- eight assists -- during the goalless stretch, but he's hardly moving the fantasy needle. Before the drought, he had 14 goals, 25 points and a 18.7 shooting percentage through 26 games while locked into a fourth-line role. His power-play time (2:57 per game with 11 points) was the key to his offensive success, but the counting stats and shooting percentage were unsustainable. It's also unlikely Gagner fully bounces back.