Gagner picked up two assists, one on the power play, during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

He was also a plus-2 and fired three shots on the night. Gagner has never lived up to his billing as the sixth overall pick in the 2007 draft, but the former Oiler is on pace for the best season of his career with 14 goals and 30 points in 37 games so far in 2016-17.