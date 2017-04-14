Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Likely to remain in lineup for Game 2
Harrington is expected to play in Game 2 against the Penguins on Friday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Coach john Tortorella appears content with Harrington working alongside Gabriel Carlsson, a Swedish prospect with just three NHL games under his belt -- including Game 1. "I am happy with the kid (Carlsson), and Harry is just a competitive guy and he has grown on us as the year goes on," Tortorella said.
