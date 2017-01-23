Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Scores first NHL goal Sunday
Harrington scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Senators.
He's made a sudden fantasy impact over the weekend, racking up three points and a plus-5 rating over the last two games, but Harrington is still seeing less than 12 minutes of ice time a night from the Blue Jackets' bottom pairing. Don't expect him to keep up anything close to this pace.
