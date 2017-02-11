Harrington will be a healthy scratch Saturday as David Savard (back) returns to the lineup against Detroit, Mark Schieg reports.

Harrington enjoyed a brief 10-game stint as David Savard's replacement. The 23-year-old tallied his first NHL goal, as well as adding two assists. However, in his third year, the blueliner has still not played more than 15 games in a season -- mainly covering shifts for injured players. With the news that Savard is back, this stint in the big leagues may be running out of gas.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola