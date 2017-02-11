Harrington will be a healthy scratch Saturday as David Savard (back) returns to the lineup against Detroit, Mark Schieg reports.

Harrington enjoyed a brief 10-game stint as David Savard's replacement. The 23-year-old tallied his first NHL goal, as well as adding two assists. However, in his third year, the blueliner has still not played more than 15 games in a season -- mainly covering shifts for injured players. With the news that Savard is back, this stint in the big leagues may be running out of gas.