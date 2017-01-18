Harrington saw just 12:29 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes, but was a plus-1 and recorded two blocked shots.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella didn't seem too impressed by the effort Harrington was showing, giving him far fewer shifts than his other five defensemen and over seven minutes less than his erstwhile blue line partner, Ryan Murray. Expect Harrington to return to the press box as soon as Markus Nutivaara (undisclosed) is healthy.