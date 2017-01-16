Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Will return Tuesday
Harrington will play in his first game since Nov. 20 against Carolina on Tuesday.
The blueliner has only played in three games this season, so it's unclear exactly what his production level will be like when he returns. For now, stay away from Harrington until he shows what his production level will be.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Making season debut Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Sent to AHL for conditioning stint•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Signs one-year deal with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Harrington: Traded to Columbus•