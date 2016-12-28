Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Picks up goal, assist in victory

Hartnell scored a goal, adding an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Bruins.

Hartnell recently dropped a hat trick, but then followed it up with a quiet game. The 34-year-old is right back on the scoresheet with his fourth multi-point outing of the year. December has been kind to the veteran, and with the Blue Jackets surging, everybody on the team is getting in on the fun.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola