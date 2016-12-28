Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Picks up goal, assist in victory
Hartnell scored a goal, adding an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Bruins.
Hartnell recently dropped a hat trick, but then followed it up with a quiet game. The 34-year-old is right back on the scoresheet with his fourth multi-point outing of the year. December has been kind to the veteran, and with the Blue Jackets surging, everybody on the team is getting in on the fun.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Scores three of seven Columbus goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Notches goal, assist in victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Notches two assists Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Picks up two goals against Montreal•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Scores late in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Scores three points in preseason opener•