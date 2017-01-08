Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Registers another multi-point night

Hartnell recorded a goal and an assist in the loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has gone missing for long stretches at a time, but in games where he scores, he always seems to make a significant impact. Hartnell has 10 goals and 24 points this season, and those points have come in just 16 games because he has six multi-point nights and 21 pointless games. The streaky Hartnell is behind where he normally is in the scoring departments, especially in terms of power-play points. Last season, he had 10 goals and 12 points on the man advantage. Through 38 games this season, he has just one goal and two power-play points.