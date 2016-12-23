Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Scores three of seven Columbus goals
Hartnell netted a hat trick in Thursday's 7-1 victory over the Penguins.
Hartnell scored twice against starter Matt Murray, then was the lone Blue Jacket to beat backup Marc-Andre Fleury as he completed the hat trick with the team's seventh goal. This performance raised the veteran's goal total to eight while snapping a nine-game scoreless drought dating back to Nov. 29.
