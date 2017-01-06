Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows five goals as winning streak ends

Bobrovsky was beaten for five goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Capitals, ending the Jackets' 16-game winning streak. He was pulled 5:36 into the third period.

A full 14 of those wins belonged to the Russian netminder, who's been making his case for the Vezina Trophy with his best campaign since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. That 25-6-2 record has been a stunning victory for fantasy owners who took the plunge on him fairly inexpensively in drafts -- he has six more wins than any other goalie -- and his ratios are still among the league leaders despite this stumble.