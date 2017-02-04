Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four tallies in third straight game

Bobrovsky saved just 29 of 33 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

It's been a banner campaign for Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets, but maintaining their early-season dominance should have always been in doubt. Bobrovsky has now allowed 12 goals over his past three games -- all losses -- and posted an .866 save percentage during the stretch. Additionally, dating back to late December, the 28-year-old netminder has posted an underwhelming .910 save percentage through his past 12 games. It's not panic time yet, but you'll want to be watching closely going forward.

