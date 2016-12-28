Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three goals in another win

Bobrovsky saved 37 of 40 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Bruins.

There's no stopping this team, or this netminder. Bobrovsky has faced a barrage of shots in back-to-back contests, totaling 73 saves in that short span. In December alone, the 28-year-old has given up three tallies just twice, impressively allowing one in six separate starts -- you know what to do.