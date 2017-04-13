Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three goals in Game 1 loss
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 loss against the Penguins.
Bobrovsky wasn't terrible, but he also wasn't stupendous. The Blue Jackets need the veteran netminder to stand on his head and steal a few victories if they're going to take out the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round.
