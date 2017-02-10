Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three goals in loss to Canucks
Bobrovsky saved just 21 of 24 shots during Thursday's loss to Vancouver.
Columbus is beginning to slide, and Bobrovsky now sports a 4-6-1 record with an .896 save percentage through his past 11 starts. He's also allowed three goals or more in six of the 11 games. While it isn't out of the question that Columbus and Bobrovsky have already peaked this season, fantasy owners should remain patient. Columbus has a deep roster, and Bobrovsky's hefty workload will buoy his fantasy value. Six more home games are on tap to help right the ship, too.
