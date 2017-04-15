Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three more goals in Game 2
Bobrovsky saved 28 of 31 shots during Friday's Game 2 loss to Pittsburgh.
The Penguins have grabbed a cushy 2-0 lead in the first-round series, but there is an old hockey adage that you're never out of a playoff series until you lose on home ice. Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets will look to rebound in their barn Sunday. Regardless of the venue, Pittsburgh is a daunting matchup, though, and Bobrovsky is probably a risky option in all fantasy settings.
