Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back in goal Tuesday

Bobrovsky will guard the crease for Tuesday night's away game against the Islanders.

We can't sing Bobrovsky's praises enough this season because he's just been so outstanding -- since Nov. 15, he's allowed more than three goals in a game just once, and that was on the road against a Capitals offense that is one of the league's best. Bob will aim to sustain his excellence against a New York team that is averaging 2.78 goals per game in January.