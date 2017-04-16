Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Sunday

Bobrovsky will be tending twine in Sunday's tilt against the Penguins, the Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Bob hasn't been great in the first two games of the series, allowing six goals on 60 shots. However, when facing a team with an offense as high-powered as Pittsburgh's, that isn't much of a surprise.

