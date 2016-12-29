Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Commanding crease Thursday

Bobrovsky will guard the goal against the Jets on Thursday, Gary Lawless of TSN reports.

Bobrovsky is riding an astounding 11-game win streak, during which he's managed an impressive .944 save percentage and has allowed more than two goals in a game just twice. The Russian netminder will look to make it 12 straight against a Winnipeg team that averages a middling 2.59 goals per game.

