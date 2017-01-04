Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Continues historic run with 14th straight win

Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 22 shots to defeat the Oilers on Tuesday -- his 14th straight win and the Blue Jackets' 16th.

Columbus is now just one shy of tying the NHL record for consecutive victories, set by the Penguins in 1993, and Bobrovsky has been a major reason for that. Over the course of his winning streak, the Russian netminder has allowed just 22 goals on 392 shots, good for a sparkling .941 save percentage. The Jackets will get their shot at the record Thursday in Washington -- that's a tough matchup, but Bobrovsky's beaten the Caps once this year already.