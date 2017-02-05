Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Continues to struggle Saturday versus Devils
Bobrovsky yielded four goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss against the Devils on Saturday.
On the second night of a back-to-back situation, Bobrovsky allowed at least three goals for the five straight games. Columbus has lost all four of those contests. Since winning 14 straight games during the team's near record winning streak, he is 3-4-1 with a 3.17 GAA and .895 save percentage over the last nine games. To see him continue this mid-season swoon was particularly disappointing Saturday due to the fact he allowed four goals to the Devils, who came in Saturday ranked 26th in goals per game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four tallies in third straight game•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers second consecutive loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: To be rolled out against Preds•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yanked in loss•