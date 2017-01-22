Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Delivers yet another win
Bobrovsky stopped 35 pucks Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Bob the Goalie has already delivered 28 wins this season and that's before the All-Star break. His goals-against average is below two and his save percentage is north of .930. Vezina anyone?
