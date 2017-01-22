Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Delivers yet another win

Bobrovsky stopped 35 pucks Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Bob the Goalie has already delivered 28 wins this season and that's before the All-Star break. His goals-against average is below two and his save percentage is north of .930. Vezina anyone?

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola