Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops third straight versus Penguins

Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 47 shots in a 5-4 overtime defeat in Game 3 against the Penguins on Sunday.

The Vezina Trophy frontrunner gave up a bit of a soft goal to allow Pittsburgh to tie the game early in the first, but Columbus quickly regained the lead, scoring twice in the next three minutes. This was Bobrovsky's best game of the series, but Pittsburgh's attack eventually broke through to tie the game. In overtime, Bobrovsky couldn't squeeze a Jake Guentzel shot, and as a result, the Penguins own a commanding 3-0 lead. Despite the strong performance, Bobrovksy drops to 2-9 with an .892 save percentage and a 3.49 GAA in 16 career playoff games.

