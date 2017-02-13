Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected to start Monday

Bobrovsky should be the starter for Monday's game against the Rangers, Tom Reed of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bob has been having a nice season, notching a .926 save percentage and 2.17 GAA, but over the last seven games, he has a substandard .892 save percentage and 3.22 GAA. His opponent for Monday, the Rangers, are third in the league with 3.40 goals per game, so Bobrovsky would need to weather an offensive storm to get back on track.