Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Extends win streak to nine

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Bobrovsky extended his winning streak to nine games, and is still perfect in December. The Russian netminder is starting to work his way into the Vezina Trophy conversation, with a 20-5-2 record, 1.91 GAA and .933 save percentage. He proved capable of sustaining an elite level when he won the award for the 2012-13 season, so don't expect much of a drop-off from Bobrovsky moving forward.