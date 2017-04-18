Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Game 4 starter against Pens

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Penguins, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bobrovsky may be awarded the Vezina trophy based on his play during the regular season, but he's crumbled down the stretch. Including losses in the first three games of the Blue Jackets' series against Pittsburgh, Bobrovsky has lost sevens straight starts in goal and has posted a suboptimal 3.40 GAA and .886 save percentage over that span. He will look to buck that trend and keep Columbus' postseason alive Tuesday evening.

