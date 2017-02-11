Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest

Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Red Wings.

Bobrovsky hasn't played well recently, posting a 1-2-1 record while registering an ugly 3.16 GAA and .884 save percentage over his last four appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a favorable matchup with a Red Wings team that's only averaging 2.43 goals per game this season, 25th in the NHL.