Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest
Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes.
Bobrovsky has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season, posting a 27-7-3 record while maintaining a highly impressive 1.97 GAA and .932 save percentage over 36 appearances. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Hurricanes team that is 6-12-6 on the road this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: On wrong end of shutout Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Shuts down 'Canes for home win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready to roll Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Practices Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stays home with apparent illness•