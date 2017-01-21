Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes.

Bobrovsky has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season, posting a 27-7-3 record while maintaining a highly impressive 1.97 GAA and .932 save percentage over 36 appearances. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Hurricanes team that is 6-12-6 on the road this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola