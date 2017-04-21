Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five goals in series-ending loss

Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 37 shots in Thursday's series-clinching Game 5 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Jackets staved off a sweep on home ice by eking out a Game 4 win, but Bobrovsky was under fire all series long, and he was never truly able to contain the Penguins. Still, he'll be among the top contenders for the Vezina Trophy after his spectacular regular season, which featured 41 wins with a 2.06 GAA and .931 save percentage.

