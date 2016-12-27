Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding crease Tuesday

Bobrovsky will start in goal Tuesday against the Bruins.

Bobrovsky has allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of his last 11 games, he owns a 1.20 GAA and .957 save percentage at the home rink over that span. He will look to continue that success Tuesday against a Bruins club that's dropped four of its last six contests, but has an accomplished netminder of its own in Tuukka Rask.