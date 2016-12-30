Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Has team on verge of history

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Winnipeg -- his 12th straight win and the Jackets' 14th.

Bobrovsky and Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk both continued lengthy winning streaks Thursday, and they're set to meet one another in a clash of the titans Saturday. Dubnyk's been the best goalie in the league, bar none, but Bobrovsky has been giving him a run for his money of late -- over the course of his dozen wins, the Russian has given up only 20 total goals on 339 shots, good for a .941 save percentage. He's a huge reason why the Jackets are just three victories short of matching the longest winning streak in NHL history.

