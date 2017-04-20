Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 5

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod for Thursday's Game 5 clash with the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Even though Bobrovsky came away with the win in Game 4, his performance was still underwhelming as he gave up four goals on 31 shots -- a .871 save percentage. For the series, the netminder has logged a 3.61 GAA after facing 138 shots. If the 28-year-old can't find another compete level, it could be lights out for Columbus on Thursday.

