Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday against New Jersey

Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Devils.

Bobrovsky has struggled lately, posting an 0-2-1 record while registering an ugly 4.32 GAA and .865 save percentage over his last three outings. The Russian goaltender will look to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with a Devils team that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game on the road this season, 26th in the NHL.

